Sun Chronicle owes candidate an apology
To the editor:
Re: “Newspaper was doing its job in publishing story about candidate,” by Deborah Knight Snyder, Letters, Jan. 12:
I take great exception to the letter written by Deborah Knight Snyder and, by extension, the journalistic integrity of The Sun Chronicle. The front-page story about Jay DiLisio was nothing more than a smear attempt. The Sun Chronicle should not publish material from anonymous sources (although it is not hard to guess as to the perpetrator, given the recognizable style). If it is true and honorable, the source would and should be identified.
The paper then implied, without saying, that the two other individuals were Q-Anon adherents. I emailed the editor asking if any investigation had been done as to who the people actually were. I am still waiting for a reply.
News judgement and ethics dictate that a paper should not be complicit in an attempt to smear an honorable person and dedicated public servant. One needs to look no further than the closing of the writer’s letter “something more sinister at work.”
In my opinion, The Sun Chronicle should apologize for its actions.
John F. D. Jacobi III
Attleboro