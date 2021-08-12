Sun Chronicle pushes socialist agenda
To the editor:
Re: “Game Changer: Delta variant shows it’s time to embrace a national vaccine verification system,” by Neil Jay Shegal (commentary, Aug. 10)
The uninformed and unimaginative Sun Chronicle readers are not likely to be aware that this local newspaper prints mostly all far-leftist columns and letters from fans of socialist propaganda.
Rational, thinking individuals are not impressed by writings of socialist medical doctors.
Frankly, it is unjust for The Sun Chronicle to not present contrasting views for fair ‘balance,’ such as by U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, an ophthalmologist, and Dr. Ben Carson, a neurosurgeon.
Where is this newspaper’s editorial courage to print something other than leftist views? Is it because you cannot take the chance of one or your readers to think other than you do?
This is one reader of your newspaper who is pleased to state that he does not do what many of your readers do: worship government.
I note a genuine intolerance within this liberal Commonwealth for people who think differently than the majority here. After all, one of the great things about the United States of America is the free and open exchange of ideas, but many Massachusetts residents, and their newspapers, discourage such a radical practice. This nation is the loser for such latter-day collective mental conformity.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
