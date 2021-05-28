To the editor:
Dear Sun Chronicle Readers: You are very, very lucky.
I did not know how good The Sun Chronicle was as a local newspaper until I moved out of town. I now live in a town with a marginal local newspaper. Our Town Meeting was a week ago and the “local” paper (Taunton Daily Gazette) had not a single story about the issues before the meeting nor the outcome after the meeting.
There were no profiles of candidates for office before the local election and there is no coverage of any select board or other town committee meetings.
I still subscribe to The Sun Chronicle as well as The Taunton Daily Gazette but to put them side by side on a daily basis makes me realize how good The Sun Chronicle is and how lucky the residents of the communities covered by The Sun Chronicle are to have a real focus on local news at their fingertips.
Laurel Carlson
Raynham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.