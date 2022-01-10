Sun Chronicle reporter tops on COVID coverage
To the editor:
Kudos to Sun Chronicle reporter George W. Rhodes on his reporting of health matters, especially regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
He is always on top of the state’s data for this area. His writing is direct, informative and very readable.
Do I see a Pulitzer for local reporting in his future?
Paul Miles-Matthias, MD
Seekonk
