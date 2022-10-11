Sun Chronicle should pit Foley against Ruark
To the editor:
On Sundays, The Boston Globe publishes an interesting column called “The Argument.” Columns (of about 400 words) by two authors expressing a “yes” or “no” opinion on a particular question run side by side.
These writers succinctly offer evidence and logic to support their position. They anticipate the other side’s argument and try to refute it.
At the end of the piece, readers may vote in an online poll to judge who made an effective argument. I would love to see The Sun Chronicle opinion page editor assign columnists Larry Ruark and Bob Foley a question to argue about.
Barb Goad
North Attleboro