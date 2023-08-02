Sun Chronicle should use more care in choosing letters to publish
To the editor:
Re: “We’re being gaslighted by the left,” by Karen Ostrom-Kelly, letters, Aug. 1:
According to The Sun Chronicle’s “We want to hear from you!” notice, “All letters (to the editor) are edited and are published at the discretion of the editorial board …”
One may wonder then whether said discretion was applied to the Aug. 1 submission by Karen Ostrom-Kelly.
In that entry, Ostrom-Kelly states “we are told to accept and tolerate” such things as “communism, myocarditis, fentanyl poisoning, political corruption and pay-to-play, bribery, castration and maiming of per-pubescent children and inflation.”
I wonder is who in the heck are the “we” telling us to “accept and tolerate” these things — myocarditis no less.
It occurs to me that the editorial board would have considered the same before publishing such a bizarre statement that suffers from “alternative fact” syndrome and failure to ask the basic, “How to you know what you know?”
To add to the equation, Ostrom-Kelly states that The Sun Chronicle (and MSNBC) “will not (emphasis added) report on Devon Archer, the IRS whistle blowers, and stories of that nature,” thereby keeping audiences ignorant. The latter is belied on Page A5 of The Sun Chronicle’s Aug. 1 edition by a Devon Archer-related report; by previous IRS whistle blower reporting in The Sun Chronicle, and by MSNBC reporting on both subjects.
May I therefore suggest the editorial board review how it exercises its discretionary function.
Francis P. Keough
Foxboro