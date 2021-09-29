Sun Chronicle shows courage in criticizing anti-vaxxer troopers
To the editor:
Re: “A failure to serve,” editorial, Sept. 28:
Kudos to the editors of The Sun Chronicle on their Sept. 28 piece regarding the reluctance by more than 20% of state troopers refusing to be vaccinated.
This public stance by The Sun Chronicle took courage, as criticizing the police is often seen as un-American. In this case it is a righteous position that needs to be stated. These unvaccinated officers are dead wrong and not “serving and protecting” the public.
I will add that the same criticism goes for health care workers who refuse vaccination. They are not upholding their duty to their patients and their colleagues.
Paul Miles-Matthias, MD
Seekonk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.