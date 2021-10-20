To the editor:
Re: “Sun Chronicle story written to make candidate look bad,” by Gerald F. Chase (Voice of the Public, Oct. 18):
The Sun Chronicle’s article on the voting records of BOTH mayoral candidates is the purest example of objective reporting. Reporting the truth is fair and needed.
Regarding the larger ‘no disturb’ wetlands zone, I am concerned that I would not be able to rebuild my home if my home was severely damaged.
I am very sure there wouldn’t be any type of compensation and certainly no tax reduction.
I would also like to hear from the mayor regarding how this change would affect our property.
Carol Willis
Attleboro
