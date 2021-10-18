Sun Chronicle story written to make candidate look bad
To the editor:
Re: “McGhee a no-show for most city elections,” (front page, Oct. 13):
I object to The Sun Chronicle’s recent top front-page headline on mayoral candidate, Todd McGhee, trying to make him look bad.
The Sun Chronicle has an obligation to be an objective reporter of local news. This recent headline is unfair to McGhee. Neither does it promote good will in this community.
Local readers deserve better. The Sun Chronicle should choose to be better.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
