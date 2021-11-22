Sun Chronicle supports tyranny
To the editor:
As an example of my previous assertion, Dr. Christopher Rake, an anesthesiologist at UCLA medical in Santa Monica, California, was recently physically removed from said facility because he has chosen to not receive the alleged vaccine against COVID-19.
The sheer numbers of American medical professionals has been dropping precipitously over the last two years due to unreasonable and unjustified governmental tyranny against such valuable professionals who are leaving this field, increasing the shortage.
Rake has stated that it is manifestly unjust to deprive him of his livelihood for insufficient reasons. I agree with him.
And yet, all that we read in The Sun Chronicle is a constant harangue and worthless diatribe that without actually stating so, this newspaper believes that government knows what is better for you than you do. Rake also mentions this bad policy.
Not all medical professionals agree on mandating COVID-19 vaccines — especially that they become required just because some government bureaucrat demands it.
The Sun Chronicle believes in tyranny and not in freedom.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
