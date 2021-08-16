Sun Chronicle unfair in treatment of Florida governor
To the editor:
Re: “Ron DeSantis’ policies are killing people.” (editorial, Aug. 13)
Once again, The Sun Chronicle shows its unfair bias against a given state governor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; and in so doing, presents allegations so distorted and bizarre that they are without evidence and plainly false.
The Sun Chronicle asserts that the policies of DeSantis are killing people. This is not even close to being true!
Plainly, it is Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York that installed policies last year that actually DID kill people, placing people with COVID-19 into nursing homes and not allowing families to visit or even attend their funerals. Talk about heartless!
Yet The Sun Chronicle did not issue any critique of Cuomo, probably because he is a Democrat. And since DeSantis is not, The Sun Chronicle considers him “fair game”. This is nothing short of just plain ol’ lying.
Has The Sun Chronicle a conscience, sense of responsibility, or sense of fair play?
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
