Newspaper was doing its job in publishing story about candidate
To the editor:
Re: “Sun Chronicle coverage unfair to acting mayor,” by Gerald F. Chase, Letters, Jan. 11:
I was surprised that letter writer Gerald Chase would chastise The Sun Chronicle for running a story about mayoral candidate Jay DiLisio having posed for and then posted a picture that appears to have been taken at a QAnon rally (“Acting mayor says he doesn’t support QAnon,” Front Page, Jan 10).
Having worked for a newspaper, I completely agree with The Sun Chronicle that this is front-page news. I thought the coverage was more than fair to DiLisio and presented his side of the story well.
The fact of the matter is that DiLisio is asking the voters of Attleboro to vote for him for mayor.
Whether he likes it or not, actions like these are important factors when people choose their next mayor. His blaming the release of the picture on the timing in the campaign is a false equivalent.
DiLisio’s posing with these people and their signs and then posting about it shows poor judgment at best, and something more sinister at worst.
Deborah Knight Snyder
Mansfield