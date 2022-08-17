Sun Chronicle writers: How about some fairness?
To the editor:
It has become very disconcerting to read The Sun Chronicle these days. As a conservative who loves this country, it is baffling to me how almost every single columnist cannot do so without mentioning Donald Trump. Even the daily editorial cartoon has got to mention the name Trump in some derogatory or sarcastic way.
I sit in wonder as to why there is never a mention of what is going on in the current administration, things that are, without a doubt, destroying our country.
I see Peter Gay, Bill Gouveia, cartoonist Dave Granlund, writer after writer from Los Angeles and the other liberal cites, as well as all the usual letter to the editor writers constantly bashing Trump and calling anyone who supports the GOP (not necessarily Donald Trump) vile names.
Yet never have they had an opinion of how the country has digressed and become a laughing stock in the eyes of the world since Joe Biden has taken over as president.
How about being fair and honest? How about your opinions on the absolute disgraceful withdrawal form Afghanistan, that in addition to all the atrocities that occurred, culminated in the death of 13 of the bravest people this country has known?
How about an opinion of the wide open border that has hundreds of thousands of people illegally infiltrating our country? Every day we are subjected to an influx of people that include drug dealers, terrorists, sex traffickers, as well as millions of pills of fentanyl, tons of cocaine and criminal gang members from all over the world. Not to mention the burden it puts on the American taxpayer. Yet not a word from our esteemed liberal columnists.
And of course we have the Hunter Biden fiasco. Joe Biden lying daily about it. We have unthinkable crime throughout the country that was caused by the defunding of police and the absurd liberal judges who protect the criminals more than the victim. We have the debacle of Ukraine that has allowed Vladimir Putin to take over, gas prices out of this world, inflation at its highest, and it goes on and on.
How about a few opinions of these disgraceful things that have destroyed our country? Get rid of the Trump chain around your necks. It is bringing you all down and making you look foolish and petty.
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro