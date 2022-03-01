To the editor:
Re: "Allow undocumented to get licenses," editorial (Feb. 18):
Once again, The Sun Chronicle is emphatically wrong in endorsing the Commonwealth to violate at least federal law by calling for Massachusetts to issue drivers licenses to (those) who have no legal right to be here.
The rationale for such abomination is that they are owed something. The only thing that they are owed is immediate deportation.
Thus, I must give facetious congratulations to The Sun Chronicle for advocating that one part of government violate the laws of other parts of our government. This can only be considered anarchy.
We must be a nation governed by law or this republic will eventually die. May that evil never happen.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro