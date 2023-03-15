Sun Chronicle’s editorial on swearing-in ceremony It is time for Attleboro to move forward
Re: “An insult to the office and voters,” Our View, — posted online, Saturday, March 11, published in the newspaper, Monday, March 13:
To the editor:
It’s time to move on and get down to business.
On Feb. 27, the Attleboro Elections Office emailed all mayoral candidates informing us that the Attleboro Board of Election Commissioners would be meeting Saturday, March 11, to certify the results of the special municipal election. We were also informed that arrangements had been made to have the oath of office administered to the winner of the election after the certification and that this would be occurring in the Council Chambers.
The Open Meetings Law dictates that the board meeting to certify the election results be an open meeting. I’m unsure as to whether the administration of the oath is required to be held in public, but in that it would immediately follow the board meeting and was to be held in the Council Chambers, it certainly appeared to be a public event, as it should be in my opinion. Transparency in government is important.
The swearing in of a new mayor is an important event for the city, and it certainly was meaningful and important for me personally. Thus, I decided that a small public ceremony would be appropriate. Working with the mayor’s office staff, we created a brief, no- frills program to mark the day. No invitations were sent nor were they needed for a public event. Information about the time and place of the swearing-in ceremony was shared publicly.
Besides my family, friends, and supporters I had no idea, nor expectations, as to who would attend the event and I am truly happy and grateful for my family members, elected officials, city employees, residents, and other folks who did attend.
In my opinion, the swearing-in ceremony was a respectful, meaningful, and well-executed event organized on short notice. I make no judgments about, and have no ill will toward, those who, for whatever reason, could not or did not attend.
For the record, City Council President Jay DiLisio and I had coffee and met several times last week in various meetings at City Hall and I believe we both are fully focused on moving the city forward, getting down to business, and doing what needs to be done for our residents and our community.
Mayor Cathleen DeSimone Attleboro
Editorial was spiteful
To the editor:
Such a sad day for our city, when the local newspaper attacks a resident. I have never read such a spiteful piece like the editorial in The Sun Chronicle on March 13, with all their accusations about what is to come.
A little small-town paper trying to sound like a big city newspaper. It is just so embarrassing to see them treating people the way they do.
It was clear from the start that the mayor-elect wanted a small ceremonial celebration for her inauguration, family, and friends. It is completely understandable that she chose not to have a swearing-in ceremony in the clerk’s office on her first day of work as most expected her to do. Can you just imagine the headlines if Jay DiLisio had attended her celebration with a few close friends and family? I can. “DiLisio tries to steal the limelight from the mayor elect’s special day. It was made clear this was a by invitation only event, but he crashes the party anyway.” What a joke this newspaper has become.
Luella Gobin Attleboro
DiLisio has only himself to blame
To the editor:
I think that reasonable people can and should debate The Sun Chronicle’s decision to editorialize on the decision of Jay DiLisio and Todd Kobus not to attend the recent swearing in of the new mayor elect.
Welcome to a free press. That is how it works. Nobody gets their way every day. But it certainly keeps the dialogue going.
What I think is not in dispute is that DiLisio, after a well-choreographed campaign, made a bad decision. He should have closed the loop by attending the swearing-in ceremony. It is not fun to lose. But we have all been there at some point.
A campaign that repeatedly claimed the high ground is now suffering from a self-inflicted wound. You don’t need a high-priced political consultant to know what the right call should have been.
If there was an adult in the room, the CTE J. DiLisio team might have taken some responsibility for poor judgment instead of blaming everyone else.
Kevin McHugh Attleboro
Editorial was an attack
To the editor:
It’s quite obvious that The Sun Chronicle is publicly supporting a candidate for public office. It confirms our thoughts in recent times that our only local newspaper is falling in line with the corrupt national news outlets. Very disappointing!
The editorial is a good example of a left-leaning personal attack on the opposition they know they will face in the November election. We do not recall ever seeing trash news like this in our local newspaper.
Jay DiLisio and Todd Kobus have proven their service to our community, honorably, without trash talk against any opposition. We hope our new mayor will communicate her opposition to political trash talk and confirm her willingness to work together in the best interest of our community.
Doug Gobin Attleboro
Swearing-in was indeed the perfect place to ‘come together’
To the editor:
“Attleboro is at its best when we come together.” (Quotation from “Jay DiLisio For Mayor” website.)
I couldn’t agree more, even at mayoral inaugurations.
Michael Beaulieu Attleboro
DiLisio’s actions were disrespectful
To the editor:
Wow, the right-wingers were really out in force attacking The Sun Chronicle for their editorial about Council President Jay DiLisio not attending the swearing-in ceremony of mayor-elect Cathleen DeSimone.
DiLisio can make all the excuses he wants to make, but his actions were disrespectful to the newly elected mayor. Was he so busy that he could not take the time to attend this event? To me it just seems like more crying from a candidate who lost the election, fair and square, and most likely will be defeated again in the next upcoming mayoral election. The voters of Attleboro clearly made their choice.
DiLisio would not even give DeSimone her day in the sun as he quickly announced he would run again for mayor. If he wanted to show the unity he speaks about, it would have been nice for him to attend the swearing in event and all this nonsense and crying could have been avoided.
Here is hoping that every local election from this day forward signifies which party the candidates are from. With the present situation in the national Republican party seeing (R) next to a candidate’s name is a clear signal to me to reject.
I want to live in peace, not have a bunch of crazies trying to take our country down from inside both on the local and national level.
Aldo Ferrario Mansfield
DiLisio is not a ‘sore loser’
To the editor:
I am disappointed in The Sun Chronicle lately to see the political opponents and The Sun Chronicle’s attacks on Jay Dilisio after his good deeds and countless hours of volunteer service to the city.
As a 19-year-old resident of Attleboro, I’ve witnessed first hand the integrity of DiLisio, not only as a public official but as a husband, father, friend, mentor, and exemplary citizen.
I got to know him as a member of the Attleboro Youth Commission. I saw him as a co-chair of the Ten Mile River cleanup. I have seen him as a coach and a leader on the Council. DiLisio dedicates hours while being president of the city council and excelling at his full-time job at the RMV.
The adults of this city who are insulting him and coming after him should be ashamed of themselves for letting local politics influence their views and public opinions of this great man, nevertheless deciding to blast him in the local newspaper.
Calling him a “sore loser” and “uncaring/disrespectful” toward the local election is a flat-out lie. A sore loser would not have accepted defeat and wished the mayor well as DiLisio has done over the last two weeks.
I am beyond proud of him. Not once, did he attack, smear, insult or personally come after any of his opponents or those who disagreed with his political positions. Those are leadership characteristics we as a city should be encouraging not shaming.
Connor J. HanrahanAttleboro