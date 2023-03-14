Editorial about mayor’s swearing-in was off base
To the editor:
Re: “An insult to the office and voters,” Our View, — posted online, Saturday, March 11, published in the newspaper, Monday, March 13:
Saturday’s Our View is another example of The Sun Chronicle using their platform to create a narrative. Illustrated by their choice to publish an editorial riddled with inaccuracies instead of highlighting a responsible transition of power between Mayor Cathleen DeSimone and I.
We met for coffee last week with focus on moving forward and working together. I ensured she was invited to important meetings. I wished her well in a letter to the editor and in my concession video. None of which a sore loser would do.
As far as Saturday’s ceremony: Mayor DeSimone deserved her day to be about her, and not about previous or upcoming elections.
As far as my swearing in: The mayor vacating his seat was unprecedented, so the clerk and I decided it was better to have a formal procedure and not need it, than to miss a legal requirement. I did not “insist.”
Stating that I play politics is outrightly disingenuous. I regularly work with state and local partners to benefit Attleboro. Why is this not reported? Who is really creating the division?
The Sun Chronicle’s editorial is the same tired and one-sided bias that has been printed for years, aimed at creating a polarized environment. It’s clear that The Sun Chronicle does not report the news, but sensationalizes half-truths based on their self-proclaimed political views.
Attleboro residents are disserviced by these blatant biases. The Sun Chronicle owes the voters an apology. Attleboro deserves better.
Jay DiLisio Attleboro
To the editor:
The Sun Chronicle editorial — it was NOT a news report — is pure baloney!
The Sun Chronicle is clearly over-reaching for an excuse to diminish certain local officials, even to the point of critiquing Councilor Todd Kobus for choosing to have a public meal with his wife.
Plainly, one’s spouse always has precedence over some vaguely asserted public duty. There is no basis for The Sun Chronicle to fault Kobus or Jay DiLisio, and local voters will have none of it. Such writing is what insults the voters, not the alleged failures of local officials.
This newspaper’s “emperor’s clothes” are so thin that their underwear of hypocrisy is easily visible.
Does The Sun Chronicle believe that their future is in bashing certain local politicians to the possible benefit of others? I guarantee that such formula will not succeed, nor benefit this daily publication. You deceive yourselves into believing that in shooting holes in the hulls of certain ships will prevent your newspaper from going down to Davy Jones locker.
Such rationale and strategy will only hasten the process. Is that what you want?
Gerald F. Chase Attleboro
To the editor:
In response to your editorial regarding the swearing in of Attleboro’s new mayor. It is a complete disservice to our community that The Sun Chronicle continues to unfairly bash the character of a man who has been diligently working for Attleboro for many years.
Jay DiLisio is a man of high character who, in a short period of time, made a huge difference in our community as acting mayor. While our current mayor is a big upgrade from former mayor Paul Heroux, DiLisio would have been an excellent mayor. The local paper should be unbiased and once again we are seeing The Sun Chronicle’s biased opinions against candidates of the Republican Party being printed.
The Sun Chronicle should step back and allow only the facts be printed. Shame on you, Sun Chronicle, for allowing this editorial to be printed. You certainly owe DiLisio a sincere apology.
Amy Pelletier Attleboro
To the editor:
The unsigned editorial that criticized City Council President Jay DiLisio and Vice President Todd Kobus for not attending the swearing in ceremony for Cathleen DeSimone was the capstone on nearly three months of shoddy, biased and superficial reporting on the part of The Sun Chronicle as it attempted to cover the special mayoral race.
The Sun Chronicle editorial board did a disservice to its readership by printing an editorial with incomplete facts. Where was the list of other city councilors who were not in attendance? How many people were actually there (the newspaper reported a “large crowd” — is that 10,000 or 25 people)?
It wasn’t a full-blown inauguration, but just a swearing-in ceremony, much like DiLisio had in early January, which was not attended by DeSimone or the former mayor, Paul Heroux. There was no snarky editorial following that event claiming a “slap in the face” by dignitaries who elected not to attend.
The editorial was much ado about nothing. It was a weak attempt by a newspaper to stir up drama where none existed. The event had a very positive tone, and Mayor DeSimone is off to a good start. Best of luck to her. Rather than call for an apology by DiLisio and Kobus, The Sun Chronicle should instead take an introspective look at itself and raise the bar for future performance. There was so much more to know. Attleboro voters deserve better.
Steve Semple Attleboro
To the editor:
Reading the coverage about the swearing-in ceremony of Cathleen DeSimone I was astonished that once again The Sun Chronicle placed more attention on character defacement of Jay DiLisio than the ceremony itself. Attleboro now has a good mayor. They could have had a great mayor in DiLisio.
Months of twisted stories and biased liberal agenda caused him to lose by hundreds of votes. No doubt these attacks will continue but I hope voters can see through them.
It would be marvelous if the new good mayor would expose the untruths and admit you the twists. It would be amazing if The Sun Chronicle would stick to fact-checked truths and serve with integrity. It would be relief if our new sheriff would get out of Dodge, and it would be just if DiLisio could be given a fair chance to run for mayor this fall.
Cindy Karol Attleboro
To the editor:
I have long found the tradition of publishing unsigned editorials to be a bit strange. Journalists are generally proud to put their names on the pieces they write.
Similarly, the objective of a good editorial is to provide the public with a well-informed opinion that is supported with fact, and those opinions should be challenged when the supporting facts are inaccurate. Unsigned opinion pieces lack this credit and accountability.
The above is especially true of The Sun Chronicle because the members of the editorial board are not readily available on its website; for all we know the board could be one person who has the power to speak for the paper.
I have the utmost respect for the Fourth Estate that works diligently to uncover and publicize truths. Good journalists are critical to a well-informed electorate, and thus democracy. Their responsibility is to hold people accountable, a fact The Sun Chronicle oft reminds us of. So, if we are all going to champion accountability, let’s all be on the same playing field.
The primary authors of the “Our View” editorials should sign their pieces.
Adam Tellier
Atleboro