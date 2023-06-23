Sun Chronicle’s wokeness’ shows in disparaging of RFK Jr.
To the editor:
Re: “RFK Jr. is dangerous,” commentary by Michael Hiltzik, Los Angeles Times columnist, June 22:
Now we know that The Sun Chronicle has the new religion of “climate change, wokeness, and government knows best.” How pitiful!
Who would have ever thought we would see the day when the Attleboro local newspaper would disparage a descendant of the famous Kennedy family? Not only that, he’s a Democrat.
I suppose that when he sees this commentary in The Los Angeles Times, he will feel like Julius Caesar seeing the hand of Brutus holding a knife. Where is loyalty, anymore?
The strange thing is that RFK Jr. is likely the only real winning possibility that the Democrats have for 2024. But strange things will continue to happen. All bets are off.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro