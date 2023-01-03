Superfund site is not place for a dog park
To the editor:
Re: “Mayor says dog park has to move,” City & Town, Dec. 24:
A few of the mayor’s choices for a new Attleboro dog park can immediately be stricken from the list.
One is near the site where an industrial company sold and stored hazardous chemicals, while the other (the former Walton & Lonsbury on North Avenue) is a Superfund site.
Who knows what’s buried deep in the ground there.
If the new dog park goes to either location, the mayor can feel free to take his dog there, but I’ll be taking mine to Pawtucket’s, at Slater Park. Pet lives are already too short.
Mark C. Ambrose
Attleboro