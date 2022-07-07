Supreme Court opens Pandora’s Box
To the editor:
If a fetus is no longer an “it” and then, for sure, he/she becomes a human being at 15 weeks, as implied in the Supreme Court’s ruling by siding with Mississippi in the case.
Making this ruling has set precedent, in as the Supreme Court has given protection to fetuses 15 weeks and beyond. It would be illicit for the court to remand this back to the states in so much it has, in essence, made a ruling on its own.
Then in doing so, the court must consider the human fetus as a viable person and henceforth should enable him/her all rights and benefits allotted to all persons and citizens of this country by the Constitution.
All fetuses 15 weeks and beyond should be included in all census reporting, classified as a dependent for tax purposes, and as a dependent for any other medical, insurance, governmental benefit/services.
It seems the Supreme Court may have opened up a Pandora’s Box!
Peter Lofgren
Norton