Court was correct to defend free speech
To the editor:
Re: “A sign of the times,” by Larry Ruark, column, Aug. 1:
The Supreme Court made the correct decision in “303 Creative LLC v. Elenis” for several excellent reasons.
The website designer in Colorado voluntarily opened up a business. Her business was not a monopoly; there were other similar businesses in the area that would perform the requested website design that this particular designer declined to do. Because other website designers were within easy distance, the declined potential customer suffered no loss. This is clearly a case of “no harm, no foul.” Her business was not a public utility by any definition.
Further, there is no obligation to compel any business owner to do “x” or “y”. The complainer had no case, no basis on which to issue or file a legal complaint.
Additionally, the website designer does have the right to hold established religious or moral beliefs, AND the impact of such on the constitutionally-protected right of free speech, and the right of freedom of religion. This rationale is somewhat similar to the conscientious objector category during our military draft of the 1960s and 1970s, that one may not be compelled to do something against conscience. Our Bill of Rights must prevail over any latter-day revisionism.
Sun Chronicle columnist Larry Ruark is wrong in his recent assertions on this case.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro