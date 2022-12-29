Take a breath before resorting to road rage
To the editor:
Re: “Driving predictions for 2023,” by Dominic Cucé, Voice of the Public, Dec. 27:
Talk about confessing who you really are, Dominic Cucé admits he is a dangerous road rage driver.
He mentions Peter Gay’s column of last week where Gay complains about being “cut off” by other drivers entering from side streets and businesses. Cucé’s final paragraph reads “Anyway here is my prediction. I’m going to continue cutting people off, and provided that I don’t get arthritis, I’m going to continue giving my middle finger a lot of exercise.”
So Cucé feels it’s OK to cut people off and then give them the middle finger. It’s drivers like this that are a menace on our roadways. My advise is be careful who you cut off and toss the finger to, so many crazies out there now, and many carrying deadly weapons. Better yet, consider changing your ways before you cause bodily injury or death to an innocent good driver.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro