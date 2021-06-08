it’s time to take care of area’s nip bottle problem
To the editor:
Bravo to Mayor Paul Heroux for his green motives, but I wonder if Attleboro’s refuse goes to Rochester to be incinerated, with ash pollution controls, into electrical energy?
The councilors should know and react accordingly. Plastic trash is good fuel. So are used tires.
The council should enact and collect a 10-cent deposit on single-use water and nip bottles and their nuisance would soon disappear from the streets.
Come on kids, get behind this idea; state lawmakers, too.
My North Attleboro town councilors should take note.
Tom Richards
North Attleboro
