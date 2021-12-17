‘Take the First Step’ to kicking the habit
To the editor:
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is launching “Take the First Step,” a campaign that educates adults about free resources designed to help them quit smoking, vaping, or using other tobacco or nicotine products.
The campaign offers information about 1-800-QUIT-NOW, Massachusetts’ Quitline for tobacco/nicotine, and encourages residents to call for support or to connect online at mass.gov/quitting.
The campaign has ads, videos, and resources available in English and Spanish.
Take the First Step launches this month for 14 weeks on a variety of digital channels and on social media; through billboards and print ads in select cities and towns across the state, on Spanish television, and on radio.
A brochure about quitting, wallet cards with 1-800-QUIT-NOW information, and other materials are available free of charge at the Massachusetts Health Promotion Clearinghouse.
Taking the first step toward a nicotine-free life can begin by speaking with a free rained quit coach on the phone or online. No lectures. No judgments.
Contact me, Colleen Kennedy-Mello, at the Southeast Tobacco-Free Community Partnership, 774-473-5531 or ckennedy@sevenhills.org for more information and to help promote this campaign and quit attempts in our region.
Colleen Kennedy-Mello
Progam Manager
Southeast Tobacco-Free Community Partnership
Seven Hills Behavioral Health
New Bedford
