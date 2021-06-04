To the editor:
If most plastic items are being eliminated from the recycled items, will Attleboro taxpayers get a lower rate on trash fees? Who will profit from this ban, the city?
The taxpayer will probably pay more for this decision to ban these items. So what does the city plan to do to help the taxpayers?
It seems Attleboro has a lot of ideas to change the environment. But the city still needs to provide affordable housing for the homeless, elderly and low-income taxpayers. It’s a nice idea to take care of the environment. But we have a lot of other important issues in the city.
Linda Terris
Attleboro
