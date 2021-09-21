Taliban, Texas: Both seek to control women by force
To the editor:
The Talaban are a theocratic violent organization trying to impose their will on woman by force.
The Texas government is made up of a bicameral legislature which is trying to impose their will on woman by force.
Fred Senay
Attleboro
