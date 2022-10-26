Talk about inflation ...
To the editor:
I clearly remember President Joe Biden stating during a debate that he would phase out fossil fuel and convert America to renewable energy.
What he didn’t mention is that his policies would all but destroy hard-working Americans who won’t survive financially during the process.
It’s bad enough what we are paying at the pump and in the supermarket. But now we have to deal with home heating oil.
Last fill up in 2020 under Trump was $336.70 for 182 gallons. Fill up this week under Biden $1,001.49 for 176 gallons. An increase of $664.79 for six gallons less. Looking forward to the National Grid 64% increase in electric rates starting in November. Remember Nov. 8 is Election Day. It’s our responsibility and civic duty to vote and make a decision that is best for our families and their future.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro