Tax break for newspaper subscribers is a terrible idea
To the editor:
The future of democracy is at stake, just not for the reason state Rep. Jeffrey Rosario Turco thinks.
Giving a tax credit to those who subscribe to local newspapers is an awful idea. You are essentially creating a state-run media where Beacon Hill would decide which news sources are regarded as legitimate. If you don’t subscribe to the approved list, too bad. No tax credit for you.
Look no further than the comments made by state Rep. Jim Hawkins.
Hawkins vilifies news gathered from social media calling it “all gossip. Not fact.”
Does Hawkins not respect independent journalism?
Are only those aligned with so called “mainstream media” considered legitimate for the purpose of a tax credit?
Mind you, that this is coming from a state government that is consistently ranked at or near the bottom for its transparency in how it operates.
This proposed bill would also inadvertently incentivize newspapers to avoid publishing anything critical of whichever administration is in charge for fear of losing status as an approved newspaper and hurting their subscriber base.
Turco’s time would be better spent asking Governor Maura Healey what her actual plan is for tax relief. After all, that is what the governor campaigned on.
Mike Baldwin
Attleboro