Taxpayer, please take note
To the editor:
Re” “Political Notes: Citizens for Limited Taxation dissolves, City & Town, Dec. 30:
The Sun Chronicle notes that the organization formerly known as Citizens for Limited Taxation (CLT) has dissolved after 48 years.
CLT was a grassroots organization whose goal was to constrain municipalities in Massachusetts from increasing real estate taxes on an unlimited basis. The efforts of CLT ultimately resulted in the passing into law what is known as Proposition 2 1/2, which limits real estate taxes from being increased more than 2 1/2% on an annual basis (barring any override).
With a certain sense of accomplishment, I am pleased to have been actively involved with CLT during the 1970s, in the ultimate passing of Prop. 2 1/2 into law. Now, with the dissolution of CLT, it remains to be seen how long it might take for Prop. 2 1/2 to die a quiet death, thus releasing municipalities from any further limitations on annual increases in real estate taxes.
The above information is intended to serve as notification to those who are unaware of CLT’s accomplishments or as a reminder for those with an awareness of CLT’s efforts over the past 48 years. The purpose for reflecting on CLT’s demise may be timely, as it relates to the most recent sale of the Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro. My most recent letter to the editor — “Is this our Christmas coal,” Dec. 26, — addresses the fact that the previous owner of the mall was paying real estate taxes on an assessed valuation of $167 million dollars (as of 2012), while the new owner will be paying far, far less in real estate taxes based on having purchased the mall for a mere $29 million dollars. This recent purchase of $29 million is a current reflection of a more accurate valuation for this property. Therefore, this shortfall of $138 million dollars ($167 million — $29 million) in assessed valuation, which will result in significantly less real estate taxes being paid by the new mall owner, will need to be passed on (paid by) the town’s remaining taxpaying citizens (again, you and I). It may be wise for all of us to prepare for the possibility of a significant increase in real estate taxes this next year.
To be informed is to be forewarned.
Dick Kieltyka
North Attleboro