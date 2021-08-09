Taxpayers need accountability
To the editor:
Re: “Attleboro area food businesses benefit from federal aid,” new story, Page 1, Aug. 4
The most outstanding information in the report about the Restaurant Revitalizaion Program was that Morin’s Restaurant in Attleboro received the maximum of $10 million while many other restauants received nothing.
Now, I have to confess that I have absolutely no knowledge of the restaurant business or what the expenses might be to successfully run a restaurant. That being said, I firmly believe a business receiving $10 million in taxpayer money should have to provide a full accounting of exactly how that money is being utilized. The taxpayers want to know.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
