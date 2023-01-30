Teachers’ right to strike balances power between labor and management
Re: “Teachers should not have the right to strike,” by Mike Kirby, column, Jan. 21:
(Sun Chronicle columnist) Mike Kirby mistakenly characterizes the right to strike as an “unfair advantage” when educators enter into bargaining with their respective school committees.
The right to strike actually balances the power between labor and management when educators and school committees bargain contracts.
Currently, a school committee can delay, ignore and dismiss our unions when bargaining a new contract.
That’s what we saw happen in Malden, Haverhill and Brookline — all districts where educators went on strike — and in Melrose, Belmont and Somerville, districts that were on the brink of strikes before reaching contract settlements.
In those districts where contract negotiations came to such a head, the end results were better learning conditions for students and better working conditions for educators, which happen to be the same thing.
Unions have won better wages for woefully underpaid para-educators, the people working with the most vulnerable students.
Unions have won important health and safety measures for their schools.
Unions have ensured that educators have sufficient time to prepare coursework and to collaborate with colleagues.
And yes, unions have secured wages that will attract and retain excellent educators.
As we have seen in the communities where unions stood up to intransigent school committees and their highly paid (with tax money) anti-union lawyers, parents have supported their children’s educators.
Striking is a measure of last resort. But, restoring the right to strike for public employees will end the bargaining stalemates that have become too common at the expense of supporting the schools our students and communities deserve.
Richard Kelly, president, Attleboro Education Association
Erin Stokes, co-president, Attleboro Association of Clerical Personnel
Donna Horan, co-president, Attleboro Association of Clerical Personnel
Patricia Maguire, president, Attleboro Paraprofessional Association
Antonio Sousa, president,
Attleboro Custodial Association
Eric Fagerberg, president, Attleboro School Department Building Trades Maintenance Mechanics’ Association
Keith Michon, president Fall River Educators Association
Donna Grady, president, Franklin Education Association
Gina Patti, co-president, Martha’s Vineyard Education Association
Cheri Cluff, co-president, Martha’s Vineyard Education Association
Sean Debettencourt, co-president, Martha’s Vineyard Education Association
Chelsea Craig,
Sandwich Education Association
Jon Lay, president,
Silver Lake Education Association
Marcie Jones, president, Mansfield Association of Food Service Workers
Sharon McGonnigal, president, Rockland Educators Association
Samantha Fournier, president, Taunton Therapy Assistants Association
Deanna Semple, president, Wareham Education Association