Tell lawmakers to back Healey’s tax proposal
To the editor:
Re: “Healey’s tax plan deserves backing,” editorial, March 7:
Kudos to The Sun Chronicle for their opinion on Governor Maura Healey’s proposed tax plan, specifically the part calling for the elimination of an estate tax on estates worth less than $3 million. Currently, it is at $1 million.
Many middle-class people who have worked very hard are reaching the $1 million mark and would be subject to this tax. It is a double tax as they have already paid taxes on this earned income. Massachusetts is losing people in part due to this tax.
We need to keep these people here, they support charities and food banks as well.
Please join me in emailing your senator and representative. James.Hawkins@mahouse.gov and Paul.Feeney@Masenate.gov.
Tell them to support the $3 million minimum on the estate tax. Massachusetts is currently in the dark ages on this. We could use a statewide email campaign. Spread the word.
George Piggott
Attleboro