Term limits would be good for our democracy
To the editor:
A resounding “Amen” to Bob Foley’s April 16 column (“Euphemisms and politics,” Opinion.)
George Carlin aced how euphemisms now are used to disguise the truth.
Let’s embrace term limits for all legislative seats in an attempt to bring some semblance of fairness and common sense into our disturbingly bizarre political arena.
Unfortunately, I fear this is nothing more than a pipe dream.
Lee Ann Sims
Attleboro
