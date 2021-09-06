Texas abortion law violates the rights of everyone
To the editor:
The Republican Party has openly declared war on women with a new law in Texas which all but bans abortion. This law is not only anti-woman, but encourages bounty hunters to stalk women seeking abortion and anyone who supports them, down to the cab driver taking them to the clinic.
This law is designed to humiliate women, pure and simple.
In a law full of horrors, the worst is that victims of rape and incest are forced to carry their rapist’s baby to term.
I wouldn’t impose that on my worst enemy, but white, male Republicans saw fit to impose it on the entire female population of Texas. This is a catastrophe for women’s rights
The anti-abortion movement has decided to shift from intimidating, harassing and in many cases murdering, abortion providers in the name of “life”.
This new law makes every U.S. citizen eligible to be a bounty hunter with the right to stalk women who get abortions, and sue the people who help them.
Even though the new law clearly violates women’s constitutional rights, five Supreme Court justices have allowed it to stand.
Over the past 30 years, each of these judges in their confirmation hearings, pledged their allegiance to the principle of stare decisis, which means preserving precedents, like Roe v. Wade. All five proved to be soldiers for the Republican Party, because all of them lied.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
