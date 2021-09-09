Texas law puts rights of unborn over rights of woman
To the editor:
Re: “Abortion violates the rights of the unborn,” by Gerald F. Chase (Voice of the Public, Sept. 7)
From reading Gerald Chase’s last letter it appears that he believes that the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness is more important for a fetus than a woman who has been the victim of raped or incest.
The Texas law doesn’t provide ANY exceptions, even if the victim is a young female whose life may be completely ruined, physically and mentally.
Carol Willis
Attleboro
