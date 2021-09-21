Thank goodness for so many great people
To the editor:
Thank goodness for President Joe Biden having the wisdom to end the catastrophic 20-year war in Afghanistan.
Thank goodness for Gen. Chris Donahue’s leadership and for the brave, skilled and professional service personnel who facilitated the remarkable airlift from Kabul airport.
Thank goodness for the skilled and professional civil servants in the State Department who risked their lives for the safety of our citizens and our friends.
Thank goodness for President Biden, and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for having the intestinal fortitude to conduct a public and respectful ceremony at Dover air force base for our fallen soldiers.
Thank goodness for Press Secretary Jen Psaki for actually conducting daily press briefings and engaging with representatives from all points of view.
Thank goodness for the scientists and public servants who developed the COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.
Thank goodness for the many public servants who have facilitated their distribution and administration.
Thank goodness for the medical professionals who treat all those who get sick with COVID.
Thank goodness for the millions of citizens who take public health seriously by getting the vaccine, and who suffer the dreadful inconveniences of wearing face masks.
Thank goodness (again) for President Biden for showing firm resolve in leading the nation’s fight against the latest wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.
And, finally,
thank goodness for the state governors who make the safety of their constituents a priority.
There’s a lot of people for whom I am thankful.
Larre Nelson
Attleboro
