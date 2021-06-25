Thank you all for a successful year
To the editor:
As we wrap up another academic year, a huge thank you goes out to all the local teachers, for not only teaching under unique circumstances, but unlike yesteryear, are far more accessible and relied upon.
It has not only been an unusual year, but an unusual 15 months. They had to hastily put together lesson plans while also trying to keep everyone safe.
I am grateful for everyone’s hard work, in navigating through a challenging time.
A shout-out also goes out to the principals, administrators, IT people, janitorial staff, bus drivers, and crossing guards, all of whom did their jobs for the benefit of our children. Thank you. Have a safe and rewarding summer. See you in the fall, sans the masks!
Mark DesLauriers
Attleboro
