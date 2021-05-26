To the editor:
Our 26th Annual Gardening on the Green Plant Sale of 2021 was a great success due to the generous support of the businesses and the citizens of Mansfield and surrounding communities. It was wonderful to see our loyal supporters return this year.
The funds from the sale will be used to help fund the club, and allow the club to beautify and maintain many town gardens, donate to charitable organizations, fund youth programs, and offer speakers and workshops to educate both our members and guests.
Many thanks to all the Garden Club members who donated plants from their own gardens, as well as their time and energy.
Thank you to the following businesses, organizations and individuals for their generous donations: Barrows Insurance, Bead Cache, Dunkin, Flint Farm, Fresh Catch, Gerry Abbott Realtors, Barbara Minkwitz-MaryKay, The Pro’s Car Care Complex, Patrick Lyons Greenhouse, Tender Tombstone Care, Christmas Tree Shop, Briggs Nursery, Roger Williams Park Botanical Center,Shaws Mansfield, Beverly Norton, Carol Dunn, Synchronicity Stones, Textile Plus, Tower Hill Botanical Garden, Weston Nurseries, ComiPlush, The Garden Lady, Eclectic Hair Lounge, Sherman Jackson Funeral Home, North Easton Savings Bank, Blue View Nursery, and Mansfield/BlueStone Bank.
We wish to thank the contributors who enabled us to have a successful day, Nancy Isabelle, Maria Steele, Lynn Sacola, Lynn Cavicchi, Marog Lemieux, Ingrid Drucker, Cindy Cavanaugh, Jenn, Parsons,Cynthia Paquette, Betsy Johnston, Stephanie Hooper, Mary Avery, Paul Szczesuil, Arlene Coccia, Nancy Graf, Margaret Guillotte, Marcia Quuinlan, George Johnson, Nancy Flyn, Rene Ninesling, Bonnie Frazier, Nancy Olson, Bob Collins, and Alison Skinner.
We sincerely appreciate the support of our town manager Kevin Dumas, Parks and Recreation Director Sherri Gurnon, the Board of Selectmen, Chief of Police Ron Sellon, Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers and the Department of Public Works for allowing us to hold our sale with the COVID-19 restrictions this year in front of the Town Hall on Park Row.
We thank the Mansfield Electric Department for hanging our banner over the Route 106 underpass, and in addition thanks to Marjorie Begin from Mansfield Cable Access for your cooperation and assistance in broadcasting the news of our sale.
Thank you all once again for supporting The Garden Club of Mansfield.
Allyson Anderson-Sterling
President, The Garden Club of Mansfield
