Thank you all who helped clean up city’s riverwalk
A big thank you to the folks who cleaned up along the Ten Mile Riverwalk in downtown Attleboro last Saturday.
We would have joined them but we were away at that time. As we often do, we walked the Riverwalk from the Larson Woodland to Olive Street these past few days and noticed the difference. We have seen how riverwalks in many cities have been an important part of their rejuvenation. Attleboro’s riverwalk is a jewel with its birds, butterflies, wild life and wildflowers, trees and sounds of the river. It’s a great opportunity for exercise and relaxation too. It is something of which the community may be proud.
John and Jean Fisk
Attleboro
