Thank you all who made Project Mitten a success
To The editor:
On behalf of the Project Mitten coordinators and the families we supported, we would like to take this opportunity to thank the following people and organizations for their tremendous generosity and kindness: the Wrentham Elementary School staff, the Wrentham Police Department, Wrentham Holly Club with help from Linda Bertoldi, the Wrentham Cooperative Bank, Omega Pizza, Jeff Robinson of Regional Tire and Service, the Wrentham Lions Club, the Munafo and Getchell Families, the Allan family, Irene Levesque and the Trinity Church Outreach group, Wendy Monty and family, Julie Etter from Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, and the Wrentham PTO.
It is because of these magnificent people and organizations that Project Mitten helped 41 children to have a glorious and joyful holiday. It was a huge success.
There is nothing greater in life than giving to others. You all made a difference in the lives of these families through your generosity and thoughtfulness. We extend to all of you a heartfelt thank you!
We feel so proud to be part of such an amazing community.
May your New Year bring you peace, health, and happiness.
Erin Blake and Chandler Ross
Project Mitten Coordinators
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.