Thank you Attleboro Public Library and Friends
To the editor:
Recently I was fortunate to enjoy a fantastic quilt exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. As you know, the cost of entry and then the special exhibit charge makes the visit rather expensive (more than $30).
We here in Attleboro, are very fortunate to have support from the Friends of the Attleboro Public Library. With the funds they raise, they purchase various passes for us to use throughout the year.
I want to take this opportunity to thank both the Friends of the Attleboro Public Library, and the exceptional staff of the library. When I called to reserve the museum pass, I was looking for three passes. The Attleboro Library had two passes, so the staff person I was talking to went above and beyond to reserve a third pass from another local town library. It was so nice of the staff person to go the extra mile to obtain the third pass for me.
My friends and I had a great visit to the museum and look forward to a return in the future now that we know we can do so at a reasonable cost (less than half of the regular charge).
Thanks again to the wonderful Attleboro Public Library staff. Through all the challenges of the pass two years, they have adapted, remained courteous, helpful and professional.
I will continue to support the Friends of the Attleboro Public Library as they continue to enrich our wonderful library and make many extras available.
If you have benefited from contributions from the Friends of the Attleboro Public Library, read the Attleboro Public Library monthly newsletter, and you too can see all the Friends do and ways to support them going forward.
Paulette Johnson
Attleboro