To the editor:
I think it only proper that we all recognize both Betty and Kevin Poirier for their dedicated service to the people of our district and the town of North Attleboro.
It is so unfortunate that at this time, with the pandemic in our midst, that we cannot properly celebrate their achievements and service to our community with some sort of public display so I for one will offer my congratulations and good wishes to them both in their retirement and hope all that read this will join in.
Both Betty and Kevin have offered their unwavering dedication of service to our community for the last four to five decades. And both have served us with unselfish dedication and hard work, often going far beyond what their “job descriptions” called for to help out many people and situations.
All walks of life around here have benefited from their work and dedication and we should all be grateful to them both for their years of working for all of us. I am sure there are many that will read this that will think of the times that they were helped out by one or the other or both.
They both were always at the ready to help out in any way they could with any problem that came before them and it is only proper that they be publicly thanked and recognized for their achievements.
They will be sorely missed to be sure. It will be sometime before we see this type of dedication, unselfishness and hard work from any public figure in the future I am sure.
So please all join me in wishing them both the hardiest of thanks and the very best of luck in the future and that all it may hold be prosperous and happy times for them.
Consider this our toast to you and your future and thanks for what you have done.
Thank you Betty and Kevin!
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro
