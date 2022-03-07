Thank you Bob Foley for speaking the truth
To the editor:
Re: “An open letter to our elected leaders,” by Bob Foley (column, Opinion, March 4):
Thank you so much Bob Foley for your column. Such a relief to read your words of truth. Sure wish 100% of our elected leaders could read and understand every one of your suggestions, comments and solutions.
But sadly you are correct referring to the “useless Democratic legislators and their ineffective support of the incompetent in the Oval Office”. Vladimir Putin is undoubtedly a war criminal and it brings tears to our eyes every day watching what is happening to the Ukrainian people. We are fearful this invasion by Putin into Ukraine has the potential of leading to World War III. I would suggest everyone read Foley’s column a couple of times. Personally I will cut it out for future reference. Might even frame it.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro