Thank you Councilor Dolan for getting the job done
To the editor:
One of the true gems in Attleboro is the Poncin- Hewitt complex. Its walking path, baseball fields, basketball courts, and playground are what make the city a great place to live. It is also located on Oakhill Avenue, which has become a haven for speeding drivers.
For years I’ve watched people young and old attempt to cross the street to enter the complex only to be nearly clipped by drivers who ignore the crosswalk. A temporary crosswalk sign placed in the middle of the road did little to stop the speeding.
I contacted the city councilor in that ward to see if something could be done.
Without hesitation Councilor Laura Dolan investigated the issue and came up with a plan. Within days, two new flashing crosswalk signs were installed on both sides of the street.
While it may not be a cure for the scourge of speedy drivers, the new signs will no doubt make it safer for those visiting Poncin-Hewitt.
I commend those in the city who worked to install the signs, but am especially grateful to Councilor Dolan for her advocacy for all those who enjoy this great park.
Chris Reilly
Attleboro