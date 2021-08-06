Thank you Dr. O’Donnell for a truly wonderful gift
To the editor:
On July 24, a very special gift was delivered to the City of Attleboro.
This gift was not delivered by UPS or Amazon. It was delivered by the Attleboro Land Trust, and sent by Dr. Robert B. O’Donnell.
The gift was/is a 14-acre parcel of precious woodland, to remain in it’s natural state, forever.
The name of this gift is: “Joseph and Margaret O’Donnell Nature Preserve.”
This gift was not wrapped in shiny colorful paper with a big bow, but rather in many layers of deep meaning.
The top layer held many years of treasured memories of Dr. O’Donnell’s parents, Joseph and Margaret.
Another layer of this wrapping was the quiet beauty that this forested woodland will offer to our children, grandchildren and future generations.
Vernal pools were found among the wrappings — pools teeming with life, that will ensure a biodiversity of mammals — reptiles and amphibians for today and tomorrow. A home for raptors, fox, deer, possum, coyote and other creatures are found as well, within the wrapping.
Another layer of wrapping held the peace that can be found in a quiet walk , after a long day of work and hours spent on our stressful highways. Many layers of plant-life are found in the wrappings ... many varieties of trees, ferns, berries, bushes and countless varieties of mosses and mushrooms.
Another layer reveals a seemingly “magical potion” that erases headaches, stomach aches and anxiety with a short walk through this “Gift.”
This gift contains hope, that our children will be able to enjoy the beauty of nature, that we have been lucky enough to enjoy. This is our responsibility as our children have no power to ensure this for themselves.
A layer of unselfishness is found among the wrappings as well, an acknowledgment that “this is not all about us.” It is about preservation of a quality of life for future generations.
Our city is very lucky to be home to The Attleboro Land Trust and people like Dr. Robert O’Donnell. Thank you to both.
This matters.
Roxanne Houghton
Attleboro
