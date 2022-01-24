Thank you Dr. Ranney, and hang in there
RE: “We’re used to stress in the ER. But omicron has made our jobs impossible.” guest column by Dr. Megan Ranney published in The Washington Post on Jan. 23:
To the editor:
Thank you Dr. Megan Ranney, for your service and thoughts expressed in your op-ed in The Washington Post on Jan. 23. Hopefully you will continue to “hang in there.” (Ranney is an emergency physician and the academic dean of the School of Public Health at Brown University in Providence.)
The burn out from extremely over-taxed Emergency Room and other hospital systems is a political problem that must be solved now.
In my opinion, our capitalistic society (Democratic and Republican) majority must be convinced of the idea that the anti-vaxxers must be sent to the back of the line at triage.
Only the president of the United States might be able to accomplish this convincing from his bully pulpit. Congress could help with a resolution. The Supreme Court could wisely stay out of the way.
Beyond that, fully-funded universal medical care and a hard-working board could fix the rest of it.
What say you POTUS? Local Reps?
Tom Richards
North Attleboro