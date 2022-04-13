Thank you everyone who helped Attleboro Public Library
Thank You to Donors for Library Giving Day
To the editor:
On behalf of the board of Friends of Attleboro Public Library, thank you to the many patrons and businesses who contributed to Library Giving Day 2022.
This was a nationwide fundraiser for libraries that occurred on April 6.
The Friends of Attleboro Public Library sponsored this event; and we surpassed our goal, raising $7,810. Your contribution supports library programs, services and collections that benefit the entire city, but are not covered by government funds.
These “extras” include passes to parks and museums, the Children’s Summer Reading Program, visiting speakers, workshops, technology equipment and loans of ukuleles and Wi-Fi “Hot Spots.”
We wish to continue these enhancements because Attleboro Public Library is “Your place to Read, Learn, Connect and Grow.” We are very grateful to The Torrey Co. and Reeves Co. who provided match pledges early in the fundraiser to encourage a generous community response.
It is always a good time to support your library with a donation to the Friends of APL at https://aplfriends.org/ or through Attleboro Public Library. Come visit our beautiful, welcoming and free resource.
Joan Keiper
Secretary, Friends of Attleboro Public Library