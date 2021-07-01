To the editor:
The Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro faced an immense challenge last fall when we started planning our just-concluded 23rd annual events: How to plan for a virtual, hybrid or in-person event, given all of the unknowns associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
It wasn’t until later this spring that we received the news that two smaller in-person events had been approved by the American Cancer Society: a drive-thru relay, with the chance to walk the track to view the luminaria for cancer victims and survivors and a celebration of our Slam Cancer initiative that we had undertaken in April in partnership with the Attleboro Public Library, which gave people the chance to write poems or essays about how cancer has affected them.
Thanks to the state lifting all restrictions on outdoor gatherings, we were thrilled to hold both events over the last two weekends in June. Those who attended were pleased to be continuing the fight against cancer outdoors — on the Norton High School track on June 19 and at Attleboro’s Balfour Riverwalk Park on June 26.
But neither event would have been possible without the help and assistance of many people, including:
The drive-thru relay at Norton High: The Norton School Department and Superintendent Joseph Baeta, for the use of the high school grounds and track; Waters Church in North Attleboro and Chick-Fil-A, for the dinners given to cancer survivors; all of our teams, participants and donors.
The Slam Cancer event: Attleboro Park and Forestry Superintendent Derek Corsi, for helping us to win approval of the use of Balfour Riverwalk Park; the Attleboro Public Library and Director Amy Rhilinger, for partnering with us on the event; all of the writers who submitted poems and essays and agreed to read them; Bronson Building owner Brian Hodess, for allowing the event’s patrons to park there.
Both events: Attleboro disc jockey Nate Adams, for donating his services; Colonial Pipers Bagpipe Band members Donna Lucas and Emily Rivard, for their inspiring performances; Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux and state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, for attending both events; Attleboro’s Double ACS, North TV and WARA’s Domenic Cotoia, for publicizing both events; and especially to The Sun Chronicle, for not only publicizing our events, but for also agreeing to publish all of our Slam Cancer submissions on the paper’s website and social media accounts.
We thank everyone for their help and are looking forward to resuming our 18-hour relay on the track in 2022.
The Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro organizing committee
