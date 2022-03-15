Thank you for a refreshing, positive story
To the editor:
Re: “Middle school students organize Brennan Boutique,” by Gia Orsino (front page, March 14):
I just wanted to compliment you on your article about the students from Brennan Middle School and their clothing boutique.
I think positive stories like this are refreshing. I also think kind, unselfish deeds such as these, especially done by young teens should be recognized.
Thanks for giving this group the recognition they deserve.
Kathy Messier
Attleboro