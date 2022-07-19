Thank you for excellent piece on Dave Hardt
To the editor:
Re: “I have no regrets: Remembering Attleboro High School legend David Hardt,” by Mark Flanagan, Sports, July 16:
What a distinct pleasure it was to read the excellent writing of Mark Flanagan, having composed a great memoir of local legend, Dave Hardt.
And the “cherry on top” was his mentioning another local of note, the late Thomas J. McAvoy. I still remember McAvoy’s story about Hardt having forgot his basketball sneakers one day, and had to buy a pair of real “cheap-os” downtown for the after-school contest. And, of course, the cheap sneakers split wide open while Hardt was going for a lay-up, with resulting laughs.
Jerry Chase
Attleboro