Thank you for story on senior hikers
To the editor:
Re: “Attleboro’s older set takes to area trails,” front page, Sept. 5:
I was very pleased to see the article in the newspaper about the Attleboro Council on Aging hiking club.
When I retired at the end of this winter, I wanted to get back into regular exercising and also establish some new social connections to replace the daily interaction with my co-workers.
I began participating in both the Essentrics and Fit Happens exercise classes sponsored by the COA, and then started with the hiking group in the spring.
Juliet Teixeira, who runs the group, schedules hikes to an interesting range of local woodlands and gives background on the location each time. It is definitely an enjoyable way to meet new people.
Thanks to Juliet for all her work, to COA Director Kelly Lee for leading such an active and responsive organization, and to reporter Natasha Connolly for writing the article!
Cynthia Van Voris
Attleboro